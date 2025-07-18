A drug bust in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say on Wednesday, July 16 officers with the Intelligence Unit and Emergency Response Team executed two search warrants at homes in Chatham.

According to police, officers seized 293 grams of fentanyl, 51 grams of cocaine, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, packaging materials, and a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Police say the estimated street value is roughly $64,000.

Three women and two men between the ages of 28-years-old and 53-years-old were located during the search.

They were all arrested and charged.

Charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a substance and fail to comply with probation and fail to comply with a release order.