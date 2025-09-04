The Ontario Arts Council (OAC) is recognizing five local organizations.

Palimpsest Press, Media City Film Festival, Artcite Inc., Windsor Symphony Orchestra and Arts Council Windsor Region will each receive grants from the arts council totalling roughly $290,000.

Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says the organizations do a great job at sharing arts in the community.

He believes the funding will help the organizations bring people to the area.

"When you're coming to visit what is the thing that attracts you to a place, it's what's distinctive and what's unique about that, that environment," he says. "So not only is this important to help our local artists express themselves but it's a great tourism driver."

Dowie says it's great to see the local organization being supported.

"I'm so delighted to see the Ontario government continuing to invest in arts and cultural industries and so this announcement is one of many and certainly more to come too," says Dowie.

He says the organizations submit applications every year to receive grants.

"They certainly have to demonstrate that the money is being used to further develop the arts, further develop the work that they're doing," says Dowie. "It's still competitive. There are a lot of organizations that would love to access the funding too. So these are the organizations that are demonstrating that they know their craft."

Windsor Symphony Orchestra is receiving most of the funding.

WSO is getting $178,979.

The OAC is an agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming, that supports Ontario's arts community by providing grants to individual artists, arts professionals, ad hoc groups, collectives, and organizations across a range of disciplines.

The province says "the funding is part of the government’s plan to protect Ontario by supporting workers, businesses, communities and jobs in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty, while creating a solid foundation for a strong, resilient and competitive future."