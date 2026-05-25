Five impaired driving cases over 48-hours in Windsor

A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Windsor Police have arrested five people following impaired driving offences over the weekend.

On Friday night, officers were called to Central Ave. at Grand Marais Rd E. and found a driver passed out behind the wheel and saw signs of drug impairment.

Police say while told to exit the vehicle, the man tried to shift the car into gear and drive away so officers had to break the windows to safely remove the 50-year old.

A search of the vehicle uncovered suspected meth.

An hour later, there was a two vehicle crash on Tecumseh Rd W. near California Ave. and police say a 31-year old female driver displayed multiple signs of impairment who was also prohibited and suspended from driving.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, there was another unresponsive person behind the wheel of a vehicle that was still running in the middle of Riverdale Ave. at Wyandotte St. E.

Officers woke the 47-year old driver and found nearly 22 grams of fentanyl and 10 grams of crystal meth.

On Sunday afternoon, CBSA officers at the Ambassador Bridge nabbed an impaired driver who ran over a traffic cone and the median and police arrested a 26-year old who they say was disoriented and had slurred speech.

At 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening, officers responded to a two-vehicle collision near Aylmer Ave. and Wyandotte St. E. where a female driver was charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and operation with a blood alcohol concentration at or over 80 mg%.