Five Chatham residents are facing drug trafficking charges following a search warrant.

Early Wednesday morning, shortly after 5 a.m., members of the Chatham-Kent Police Service Intelligence Unit and the Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on St. Clair Street in Chatham.

The warrant was executed as part of an ongoing investigation into the possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Police located all five individuals and took them into custody including a 29-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman, along with three men, a 35-year-old, a 40-year-old, and a 44-year-old.

Following a search of the residence, police seized over 86 grams of suspected fentanyl, measuring cups and a blender containing suspected fentanyl, a rifle-style BB gun, digital scales, packaging materials, and cell phones.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is over $8,600.

As a result, all five individuals are facing a charge of possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking. The 35-year-old woman is facing additional charges including two counts of failing to comply with probation.

All individuals were transported to the Chatham-Kent Police Service Headquarters and were released with future court dates.