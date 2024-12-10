Five people have been charged with impaired driving following separate incidents over a three-day period in Essex County.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, at approximately 1:11 a.m., an OPP officer in Kingsville observed a vehicle travelling below the posted speed limit on County Road 45 and conducted a traffic stop.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with failure or refusal to comply with demand and driving while under suspension.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, at 2:21 a.m., members of the OPP detachment in Leamington were conducting a Festive RIDE program on Erie Street North.

As a result of the roadside check, a 30-year-old from Leamington was arrested and charged with impaired driving.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, at approximately 3:00 a.m., an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle on Erie Street North in Kingsville.

After speaking with the driver, a 31-year-old man from Stratford was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, at approximately 6:57 p.m., OPP officers in Lakeshore responded to a single-vehicle crash on Lighthouse Road.

The lone person in the vehicle was not injured, but a 77-year-old Lakeshore man was charged with two counts of impaired driving.

On Monday, Dec. 9, at approximately 11:51 p.m., an officer on patrol stopped a vehicle on Poplar Street in Leamington.

After speaking with the driver, a 65-year-old Leamington man was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving.

All drivers received a 90-day administrative driver's license suspension, and their vehicle was impounded for seven days.