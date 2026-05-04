Windsor police say five people have been charged with impaired driving-related offences following separate incidents over the weekend.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on May 2, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9000 block of Riverside Drive East, where a driver had struck a pillar after leaving a nearby business. Officers noted signs of impairment, and the driver later failed a breath test at headquarters.

A 50-year-old man was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

About two hours later, officers were flagged down at Howard Avenue and Giles Boulevard regarding a collision involving a black pickup truck. The driver was allegedly found asleep in the vehicle and showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and later failed a breath test.

A 30-year-old was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

Early May 3, officers assisted border officials at the Ambassador Bridge after a driver at an inspection booth allegedly showed signs of impairment. The 43-year-old driver was unsteady on his feet and later refused to provide a breath sample at police headquarters. He was charged with refusal to comply with a demand to provide a breath sample.

Later that morning, officers stopped a vehicle on Front Road after reports of erratic driving and speeding. The driver allegedly showed signs of impairment and later failed a breath test.

A 41-year-old woman was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

That evening, officers again assisted border officials at the Ambassador Bridge, where a driver entering Canada allegedly displayed signs of impairment and later failed physical coordination tests at headquarters.

A 28-year-old woman was charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired to any degree by alcohol or drugs.