Five people have been arrested in connection to a pellet gun shooting in the city’s east end.

Windsor police were called to the 8300 block of Gateside Place around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, officers located three victims who reported allegedly being shot multiple times with a pellet gun by a group of masked individuals.

Police said there were no serious injuries in the incident.

The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived but were located a short time later.

A traffic stop was conducted on a red pickup truck spotted on Little River Road.

Police said all five occupants of the vehicle were arrested without incident.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded Glock 19 pellet gun and four canisters of bear spray.

All suspects were charged by police with occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

An 18-year-old faced additional charges of possession of a firearm while prohibited and failure to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) sentence.

A 17 year old faced additional charges of possession of a firearm contrary to order sec 117, and failure to comply with a YCJA sentence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.