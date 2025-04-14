The first year of Windsor's vacant home tax program generated $213,717 in revenue for the city.

The program, officially launched on March 27, 2024, is designed to boost the housing supply in the city by encouraging property owners to rent or sell properties that are sitting vacant.

Under the program, homes unoccupied for more than 183 days in any given taxation year would be issued a three-percent levy on top of their regular property taxes if the owner could not provide documentation disputing the classification.

Because the program was launched in March 2024, a property deemed vacant for 140 days was fined under the bylaw.

The city investigated around 250 complaints and, in the end, issued fines to 139 property owners.

Once all the costs were deducted, the city was left with $213,717 in revenue that was transferred to the city's Housing Reserve Fund to assist with housing-related programs, projects, and initiatives.

Windsor's Commissioner of Finance and Treasurer, Janice Guthrie, says they really think it can be considered a success story for the first year of the program.

Guthrie says a number of people also took steps to comply with the bylaw.

"Once we sent out the declarations and we contacted them, they sold the property so somebody could have a home; they rented the property, and other property owners took out building permits to complete the renovations needed," she says.

Under the program, any property owner who deliberately falsifies information on the declaration will also be issued a $3,500 fine.

Guthrie says they still need help from the community.

"This is an annual ongoing program, so if new properties come on board, we need them to call in and let us know where those properties are, and we will investigate them," she says.

There are some exemptions to the program, like if a property is up for sale, if the owners are making renovations, or if the homeowner has died and the family is trying to settle the future of the property.

The program is complaint-driven, and residents who suspect a property is vacant can report it by calling 311.