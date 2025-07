A Windsor man has learned a lesson the hard way about not speeding.

A 24-year old was clocked going 173km/h on Highway 401 at Howard Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Provincial police say the driver explained this was their first speeding ticket.

His licence was suspended for 30-days, the vehicle was impounded for two-weeks and he'll appear in court at a future date.

The OPP say if you choose to drive like this, expect to be pulled over.