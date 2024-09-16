TORONTO - The first teenager to be sentenced in the death of a Toronto homeless man will not face further time in custody, and instead participate in a community-based program.

The girl, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was 13 at the time of the alleged December 2022 attack on Kenneth Lee, was credited for 15 months of effective pre-trial custody and will serve another 15 months of probation under an Intensive Support and Supervision Program.



Justice David Stewart Rose says the sentence reflects that the teen has taken accountability for her actions by pleading guilty, and experienced institutional malfeasance while in custody, such as being forced to strip naked during searches.



Police have alleged Lee, who was 59 and living in the city's shelter system, died after he was swarmed and stabbed by a group of girls.



Seven other teens who were between the ages of 13 and 16 at the time were arrested and charged in the case.



Three others pleaded guilty in the case — two to manslaughter and one to assault causing bodily harm — while another four are set to stand trial next year — three for second-degree murder and one for manslaughter.

