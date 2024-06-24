It's the first sign of the West Nile Virus in Windsor-Essex in 2024.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reports that routine monitoring for the virus has identified one positive mosquito pool in the community.

The health unit notes that while no human cases of the virus have been identified, this positive mosquito pool is an indicator that the virus is in our community.

"Windsor and Essex County residents should continue to protect themselves against mosquitoes. This is an important reminder for everyone to remove standing water around our homes and workplaces to prevent mosquito breeding and protect ourselves and our families from mosquito bites," said Dr. Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health.

West Nile Virus can be spread through mosquito bites, and the virus can cause fever, headaches, and body aches in most people, but some individuals, particularly the elderly, may develop permanent neurological damage due to encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, possibly resulting in death.

Tips to help protect individuals from mosquito bites include:

- Use insect repellents that contain DEET, Icaridin, or other approved ingredients on clothing as well as exposed skin. Always read and follow label directions.

- Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and a hat when outdoors. Light-coloured clothing is best, as mosquitoes tend to be attracted to dark colours.

- Limit the time you spend outdoors at dawn and dusk, when mosquitoes are most active.

- Remove any standing water in places such as bird baths, buckets, old tires, pet water dishes, and gutters around your property.

- Make sure that door and window screens fit securely and are free of holes.

- Call 311 or your local by-law enforcement for standing water observed in your community.