Construction season is underway with a major project starting Monday in Windsor's Sandwich neighbourhood.

As part of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, Sandwich Street will be reconstructed by Bridging North America.



Phase one of the project, which includes watermain work, will be completed over the next 10 weeks on Sandwich Street between Chappell Avenue and Chewett Street.



Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante says Sandwich Street will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, with both lanes open during overnight hours.



"Certainly it's going to slow down traffic a bit. So there's going to be some short term pain in the next two months or so for what will be a really great benefit once this construction is over."



He says it's important for the community and commuters to know that businesses in the area will remain accessible during construction.



"If it's your intention to stop by Rock Bottom after work or pick up a coffee at Mary Ann's bakeshop, any and all access will still be available on Sandwich Street. So please do consider Sandwich Town during these months of construction because we are all open for business."



Costante says the Old Sandwich Town BIA and Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority have worked together to inform businesses and residents of the construction plans.



"We all recognize that there's going to be some short term pain here, but it's nessasary, and it's something that I think is going to greatly enhance, not just the street, but Sandwich Town and our business district for many years to come."



Street parking will not be allowed during construction.



Construction work will take place in the following sections on Sandwich Street:



-Chappell Avenue to Prince Road



-Prince Road to South Street

-South Street to Brock Street

-Brock Street to Chewett Street