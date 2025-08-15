The first human case of West Nile virus this season has been confirmed.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) says one person has tested positive.

West Nile is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito and residents are urged to take precautions such as wearing bug spray, removing standing water from their property, wearing long sleeves and pants and reducing time outdoors during dusk and dawn.

"It is important for everyone to eliminate any standing water around their property and take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites even as we approach the cooler fall months", said Dr. Aloosh, Medical Officer of Health, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

WECHU says symptoms usually start to show within 2-14 days after a bite and can include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph glands.

People over the age of 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe disease.