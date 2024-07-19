The Welcome Centre Shelter for Women & Families will be knocking on doors in neighbourhoods throughout Windsor-Essex in the hopes of enlisting community support.

The agency is doing their first ever door-to-door canvassing campaign, which started on June 17 and runs through the end of July, seeking community support and sign-ups for their monthly giving campaign.



Their monthly giving program is focused on the importance that stable and annualized giving brings to the agency.



Officials calls donors to this program "Keyholders" - a nod to the fact that these funds support core programs for women in shelter, helping women and families in opening doors to housing, services and supports in the community.



Executive Director Lady Laforet says a campaign that focuses on monthly giving provides a really simple and convenient way for the community to support, but also gives critical financial stability to the agency, allowing them to create impact where it's needed the most right now.



"Whether it's funding our peer workers, our volunteer program, building maintenance, or just basic needs items- monthly giving is a great way to make a bigger impact on our mission to provide quality services to women+ in the community," she added.



The Welcome Centre has partnered with GlobalFaces Direct to assist with the campaign.



All canvassers are trained professionals, who will have a lanyard with photo ID badge visible and will be wearing dark pink vests with the Welcome Centre logo.



Canvassers will be in several areas, Monday through Saturday, excluding major holidays, asking potential donors to consider contributing.



Those looking to give are reminded that canvassers will not accept cash at the door.



Fundraisers use tablets with encrypted software to collect payment information in a secure way, and all fundraisers follow PCI-compliant procedures to ensure residents' information remains confidential and safe.



This is a limited run campaign, so not every household in Windsor will get a knock on their door.



The agency is encouraging those who would like to sign up to consider doing so through their website, where they can register to become a monthly donor for as little as $5 a month.



More information can be found here.

