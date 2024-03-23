A showdown to benefit local food banks in our community.

On Sunday, March 24, a charity hockey game will be held between Ford workers and Stellantis workers to benefit the UHC - Hub of Opportunities and Windsor Essex Food Bank Association.



Puck drop is set for 2 p.m. at the WFCU Centre, and admission is free as long as those attending bring along a non-perishable food donation.



The game is sponsored by Rose City Ford, Windsor Chrysler, both Unifor local 200 and 444, and the game will be broadcast on the local Cogeco channel.



In addition, the Greater Windsor Concert Band will also be there to perform the national anthem before the game, and a colour guard from the Navy will be there as well.



Organizer Dave Gignac, who's a worker at Ford, says he organized a game last year between the Windsor Engine Plant and the Essex Engine Plant.



Gignac noticed they had a lot of good hockey players, so he figured he'd cherry pick the best from both plants and take on Chrysler this year as part of a charity challenge.



"We're asking for non-perishable food donations at the door. Rose City Ford and Windsor Chrysler, they're going to bring vehicles out. They've got an F150, which our Windsor engine goes into, and Chrysler Pacifica that the guys at Stellantis built. So we're going to try to fill those vehicles with food donations," he said.



Gignac says June Muir, the CEO of UHC, will be on hand for a ceremonial puck drop before the game.



"To accept donations that we collected through gate collections at Chrysler and at Ford. So far the totals are looking like well over $1,500 which are going towards their food purchases. That's all coming from Chrysler and Ford workers in our community."



He says it's all about the good cause at the end of the day, but competition is definitely a part of it.



"I think the real winner here is going to be our charity, so win or lose I'll be pretty happy about that. But of course we want to win, I didn't do all this organizing for nothing! I want my Ford team to win," Gignac said.



He says if the event is successful he's hoping to make it annual thing, and expand to a full tournament made up of teams from other automotive industry companies in the area.



On top of the game, Gignac also rented an hour of ice time afterwards for a free skate for anyone looking to take part in that.

