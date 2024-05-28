One person has been arrested in B.C. and is now charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fatal fire in Chatham.

On the morning of June 25, 2022, Chatham-Kent Emergency crews were called to 149 Edgar St. for a residential fire where 22-year-old Bayli Sellars was found dead.

As a result of an investigation, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued on May 7, 2024, for David William Thomas.

On May 24, investigators from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, along with members of the R.C.M.P., located and arrested the 48-year-old Thomas in Fanny Bay, British Columbia.

On May 28, 2024, Thomas made an appearance in Chatham Court, and along with the first-degree murder charge, he was also charged with five counts of arson—disregard for human life, indignity to a body, and arson – fraudulent purpose.

Thomas appears in court again on June 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Brad Hyatt at 519-436-6600 Ext. 288 or bradh@chatham-kent.ca.