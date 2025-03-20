Get ready for a weather whiplash.

Following Wednesday's sunny 20 degree weather, the first day of spring brings with it a mixed bag, including the risk of a thunderstorm before the temperature drops.

Environment Canada meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says shower activity will move out and some flurry activity will move in.

"Given that it has been so warm lately, the ground is still very warm, so we're not expecting it to remain on the surface," he said. "That being said, because it's going to be following the rain, there could be some slippery conditions, especially early morning hours for the commute."

He says the temperatures will continue to fall throughout the day as a cold front moves through.

"Once that's finally through, should be seeing a return to near seasonal the next several days," Flisfeder said. "Seasonal for this time of year is only about five to seven degrees celsius, so it's a big contrast to what the past couple of days have been."

Flisfeder says this type of weather is typical for the time of year.

"Spring does have a lot of variation, especially the early weeks of spring, still lingering on the winter weather types," he said. "Not until we get to kind of late April, early May, do we start to see that consistent mid-teens to low 20s kind of temperatures."

Spring officially arrived at 5:01 a.m. Thursday.