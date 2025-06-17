Windsor-Essex is about to get its first bit of sustained summer heat.

Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures of just below or just above 30°C between Tuesday and the upcoming weekend before hitting a high of 34°C on Sunday but feeling even warmer throughout the week with the humidity factored in.

Meteorologist Steven Flisfeder says it's looking like pretty consistent temperatures in the high 20s.

"It could get closer to that 30°C mark, probably Tuesday, and as we head into next weekend, we could be getting closer to that 30°C mark, maybe even a little bit higher," he says.

Flisfeder says the humidity will be a factor beginning Tuesday, with a humidex reading in the mid-to-high 30s.

"Definitely like a hot, sticky summer day on tap. As we progress through the week, that humidity will continue with those systems making their way across southern Ontario. Warm temperatures with humidity will result in high humidex values," he says.

Flisfeder says the area would typically see temperatures in the mid-20s around this time of year, but it's also normal to see a couple of stretches of warmer weather by mid-to-late June.

"It's important to remember all the precautions that you would take through the summertime months: wear sunscreen, wear hats, and wear sunglasses to protect yourself. It's important to drink lots of water, especially before you start to feel thirsty, just so you're staying hydrated through the day," he says.

Environment Canada is also calling for a chance of showers and some thunderstorms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday due to a lower pressure system crossing southern Ontario.