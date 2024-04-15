OTTAWA - The first instalment of the 2024 Canada carbon rebate will be delivered to some Canadians today as long as they filed their taxes by the middle of March.

Canadians living in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and all four Atlantic provinces will receive the first of four instalments today if they filed their 2023 taxes by March 15.

Those who filed their taxes since March 15 will see their first instalment on May 15, while those who file after today will wait until June or July.



The payments are based on household size and for a family of four range from $190 in New Brunswick to $450 in Alberta.



Ottawa also has just launched a new online estimator that shows how much you should get from the rebates.



In a bid to make the rebates more understandable Ottawa renamed them the "Canada Carbon Rebate" this year but is still negotiating with the big banks about changing how the deposits are labelled when they show up in your account.

