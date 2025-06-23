Thousands of people are expected to head downtown Monday night to find a spot along Windsor's riverfront to watch the annual Ford Fireworks display over the Detroit River.

Chris MacLeod, chair, Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association says fireworks night is the Superbowl of downtown events for the season.

"This year it looks like, fingers crossed, we're going to have phenomenal weather, it's going to be a little warm, but I think if we had to choose between warm and rain, we probably choose warm all day long, so looking forward to a great night downtown," MacLeod said.

MacLeod says businesses look forward to welcoming the influx of people to downtown.

"We've got extended patios downtown, so really encourage everybody to get downtown early, have a nice dinner, go for some drinks, and then head down to the fireworks afterwards," he said.

MacLeod says the Ford Fireworks is a world class event offered right in our own backyard.

"You can feel it in your chest when the fireworks go off, and it's not a small show, I mean 25 plus minutes of incredible light display over top the Detroit River," MacLeod said.

The Ford Fireworks display is set to begin at 10:08 p.m. according to the Windsor Police Service.