The chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association calls fireworks night "the pinnacle event" for our downtown.

Chris MacLeod says the biggest thing about the event is what it does for the downtown businesses with so many people in the core.

Thousands of people are expected to head downtown Monday night to find a spot along Windsor's riverfront to watch the annual Ford Fireworks display over the Detroit River.

MacLeod says they are always looking for events that bring people downtown for a good time.

"We're just really hoping it's a great weather night and that people come down early. Come down, have dinner, and have a drink, there's lots of open patios. Then, when the time comes, head down for the fireworks and make an afternoon, evening, and night of it," he says.

MacLeod, Chair of the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association, says that to have one of the largest fireworks displays in the world on your doorstep is an incredible opportunity.

He wants everyone to come down early to enjoy the open streets and the extended patios.

"We have 31 patios throughout downtown. Parkettes are open in front of these businesses, so you can have a great outdoor experience, great dining, great drinks, and then, obviously, a phenomenal show at the end. Then we hope people will stay downtown," he says.

In late May, USA Today readers ranked Detroit as the second-best place in America to watch fireworks.

The Ford Fireworks were ranked just behind the fireworks on Navy Pier in Chicago.

The USA Today ranking noted that the annual fireworks display above the Detroit River is so big that it takes three barges to hold the pyrotechnics. In addition to the colourful display exploding above the Detroit River, spectators can enjoy live music and plenty of food and drinks.