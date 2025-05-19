Fireworks are often a fun part of long weekend festivities, but one study suggests they can cause significant stress for pets.

According to a Rover survey, pet parents say fireworks commonly trigger fear and anxiety in both dogs (67 per cent) and cats (68 per cent), which can lead to destructive behavior, or even attempts to flee.

Rover has some tips to help pets and their people keep calm and secure during fireworks season.

Plan Ahead and Prioritize Prevention To prevent escapes triggered by fireworks, especially around noise-heavy holidays like Canada Day, prioritize safety by keeping pets indoors and accompanied. When going outside for potty breaks, use a double leash for extra security, always have a collar on your dog with an updated ID tag securely attached, and ensure their microchip is registered in case of escape.

According to the Rover survey, 30 per cent of pet parents have experienced their dog try to run away during fireworks. And, of them, a third (37per cent) say their pet’s escape was successful. Veterinary expert, Dr. Rebecca Greenstein of Rover’s Pet People Panel says keeping pet identification up-to-date and easily accessible is critical this fireworks season.

“With summer and warmer weather approaching, many pet parents forget that this is the key season for pets to roam about, run off, get lost or go missing. Something as simple as making sure your pet’s identification tag is up to date and your contact info associated with their microchip is accurate can be the crucial difference between lost and found,” said Dr. Rebecca Greenstein, B.Sc., D.V.M, veterinary expert and Rover Pet People Panelist.

Keep Pets Indoors Even if your pet is typically fine in your yard, it’s safest to keep them indoors during fireworks. Scared animals can panic and attempt to escape, leading to lost pets or injuries. Ensure all doors, windows, and gates are securely closed. Additionally, check that your pet’s ID tags and microchip information are up-to-date, just in case.

Create a Safe Space Set up a quiet, comfortable area in your home where your pet can retreat from the noise. This could be a cozy space in a bedroom, basement, or even a crate if your dog feels safe there. Make sure to include their favorite blanket, toys, and water to create a comforting environment. Adding an item with your scent, such as a recently worn shirt, can also help your pet feel more secure.

Mask the Noise Drown out the sound of fireworks by playing calming music, running a white noise machine, or keeping the TV on at a moderate volume. These familiar sounds can help minimize disturbances and provide a sense of normalcy for your pet. You can also close windows and draw the curtains to muffle outside noises further.

To reduce firework related fear and anxiety in dogs, certified professional trainer, Nicole Ellis ​​(CPDT-KA), of Rover’s Pet People Panel recommends trying sound desensitization–a training program that teaches your dog: scary sounds can be predictable and fun.

“Sound desensitization can help dogs prepare for fireworks, but it requires time and consistency. Gradual and slow exposure to the sounds of fireworks can help pets feel less anxious,” said Nicole Ellis, Certified Professional Dog Trainer (CPDT-KA) and Rover Pet People Panelist.

Use Calming Aids Consider using calming aids such as anxiety pressure wraps or other remedies, to help reduce firework related stress in dogs. Nicole Ellis recommends products like a ThunderShirt or noise-canceling headphones, like Doggie Hush, to help ease anxiety.” For pets with severe anxiety, consult your veterinarian about potential use of prescription medications to keep them comfortable during high-stress events.

Stay Calm and Comforting Your pet takes their emotional cues from you, so remaining composed can make all the difference. Offer gentle reassurance and support by sitting calmly with them or simply being nearby. Be cautious not to overreact to their fear, as this may inadvertently reinforce anxious behaviors. Instead, provide a stable and soothing presence for your pet to rely on. If you’re unable to be home with your pet, consider identifying a trusted pet care provider who can help manage anxiety based on your pet’s unique needs.

By preparing ahead of time and creating a calm, safe space for your pet, you can help reduce their anxiety and ensure that the fireworks season is enjoyable for everyone. For more tips and resources, visit Rover.com.

The Rover survey was conducted in May 2024 with 500 Canadian pet parents, via Pollfish.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner