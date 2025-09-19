Two new restaurants are making their way to Lakeshore.

Valente Contracting has confirmed that Firehouse Subs and Booster Juice will be available at the St. Clair Shores Shopping Centre located at Manning Road and County Road 22.

The Firehouse Subs is being added onto the current plaza, while the Booster Juice is a brand new build.

The Booster Juice will also feature a drive thru - the first of it's kind.

Both locations are approximately 1,400-square-feet. At this time, they're both on track to be open by mid-December.

Steven Valente, owner of the St. Clair Shores Shopping Centre, says Firehouse Subs is joining the other tenants.

"Firehouse Subs is joining our family here of tenants, and that's the addition that's going onto one of our buildings right now. It's about 1,400 square-feet. Most likely they'll be open by I would think late November, maybe mid-December at the latest."

He says one of the builds is pretty exciting.

"It's a Booster Juice with a drive thru, it's the first of its kind anywhere. They will be able to same square footage as the other building, and they're going to be open roughly about the same time, maybe just a little bit later... maybe before Christmas."

Valente says the Firehouse Subs addition has been a few years in the making.

"They were looking in this area, there was nothing remotely close to this end of town, and they really liked the area, they liked the exposure, they liked the whole vibe of the plaza. They originally were looking at another spot, but then this opportunity presented itself and we had made an addition to that one building there."

Valente says there will be a few tables within both locations, however the primary focus is takeout or going through the drive thru.

He adds that construction of the expansion and the new building have been moving swiftly.