Windsor firefighters were called to a structure fire on Tecumseh Road East on Monday morning.

Multiple emergency vehicles responded to the 2900 block of Tecumseh East near Alexis Road.

Windsor police earlier closed Tecumseh Road East between Chandler and Drouillard due to the fire.

The fire was reported out around 11:30 a.m.

The fire investigator was reported to be attending the scene with more information to follow.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Melanie Kentner with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman