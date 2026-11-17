Members of the Essex County Firefighters Burn Unit Foundation present a $30,000 donation to officials with the Zekelman Safety Village in Windsor.

A generous donation to help enhance injury-prevention programs at the Zekelman Safety Village in Windsor.

The Essex County Firefighters Burn Unit Foundation presented a $30,000 donation Monday to officials at the Safety Village to help enhance injury-prevention programs through interactive learning activities that help children recognize hazards and make safer choices.

The money has been raised over several years and 100 per cent of any donations given to the Essex County Firefighters Burn Unit Foundation are put back into programs and supports across the community.

President of the Essex County Firefighters Burn Unit Foundation, Larry Morand, says fire prevention starts with our youth, and they need to know how to react and respond to a fire.

“Realistically, if the fire service were arriving at a home or a building, then unfortunately, we missed the prevention part,” he says. “Prevention is the first step. We want to prevent everything from happening; we always want to prevent disasters.

AM800-News-Zekelman Safety Village-Streets-2.jpg The miniature town located at the Zekelman Safety Village in Windsor. (Rusty Thomson)

Executive Director of the Zekelman Safety Village, Melissa Lauzon, says the money will be used to enhance their safe kids, safe school programs for children in kindergarten to Grade 5.

“We will now do a complete curriculum overview and review not only the fire safety programming but our paramedic programming as well and work with this foundation to see where the best fit is,” she says.

Approximately 9,800 children participated in safety programming at the village during the 2025-2026 school year.

The Zekelman Safety Village is a not-for-profit community organization that is the recognized leader in providing safety and injury-prevention education programs to residents of Windsor-Essex.

It is located at 7911 Forest Glade Drive, just off Lauzon Parkway near the E.C. Row Expressway.