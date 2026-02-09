Firefighters in Amherstburg braved the frigid weather to battle an outdoor brush fire.

Crews responded to the 7800-block of Howard Road around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Deputy Fire Chief Dan Monk says a very large pile of trees and brush caught fire.

There were no hydrants nearby so he says a tanker shuttle was established to maintain a water supply, adding firefighters worked for more than four-hours in the extremely cold conditions to bring the fire under control and fully extinguish it.

No injuries are reported.

The cause is under investigation.