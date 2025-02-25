Damage is pegged at $500,000 after a house fire in Harrow.

Essex fire chief Jason Pillon says crews were called Monday night around 8:30 to the 200-block of Erie Road South for a working fire.

He says when crews arrived the fire was into the attic and it's believed the fire started at the back of the house.

Pillon says the fire was put out but crews returned to the same address for another fire around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

"There was another fire this morning at the same address, uncertain if the two are connected," says Pillon. "But we were back there this morning for a secondary fire."

He says a firefighter suffered a minor injury.

"We had one minor injury on scene," he says. "That firefighter was accessed by EMS and was cleared to go back to firefighting duties."

Pillon says 27 firefighters from two stations responded to the fire/

He says one person was home at the time, noticed the fire and evacuated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.