One firefighter has been taken to hospital with a hand injury after battling a blaze on Askin Avenue near Beals Street.

Windsor fire crews were called to the home in the 3500-block just after 6:30 Wednesday morning.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer Mike Coste says firefighters went into a defensive attack and were using an aerial truck to pour water on the fire.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the home.

.@WindsorFire1 battling a blaze in the 3500-block of Askin. It’s a defensive attack. No word yet on injuries. Avoid the area. #cklw @AM800CKLW pic.twitter.com/FSLjjJuaFV — Rob Hindi (@rhindi800) February 5, 2025

Coste says the Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and says crews will remain on the scene for most of the day.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area.

The investigation continues.