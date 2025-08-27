A workplace dispute in Chatham-Kent has resulted in a charges including attempted murder.

Police were called to a commercial business on James Street in Blenheim around 8:30 Tuesday morning and learned that a male employee became agitated after learning he had been fired.

Police say he refused to leave and during a confrontation with two supervisors, a knife and hatchet were used in a struggle.

The two supervisors suffered multiple stab wounds and lacerations and were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A 36-year old Ridgetown man was arrested and is also charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, and one count of using a weapon in a dangerous manner.

He's being held in custody pending a bail hearing.