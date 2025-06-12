Firearms, ammunition, stun guns, brass knuckles and canisters of pepper spray have all been recently seized from travellers at the Ambassador Bridge.

According to Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), four firearms were seized between May 28 and June 1 at the border crossing.

CBSA says the firearms were seized from U.S. citizens and some received fines up to $2,000.

Three stun guns were also seized during the same time period as well as a pair of brass knuckles and prohibited knives.

One Canadian resident was fined $1,000 after officers seized a prohibited knife and a stun gun.

CBSA officers also seized cannabis, cannabis gummies and a switchblade.

In one incident, officers located 200 rounds of ammunition during an export examination.

CBSA says it has the authority under the Customs Act to question all travellers leaving the country and to examine their goods, however not all departing travellers are examined by the CBSA.