Chatham-Kent police have arrested one man and are looking for a woman after two firearms were discovered in Wallaceburg earlier this year.

According to police, officers were called to keep the peace at a home on Duncan Street in February, as a homeowner searched their residence after evicting a man and a woman.

Police say while on scene, officers found two firearms hidden between the mattress and headboard of the bedroom.

Investigators say both firearms were found without the required safety locks and one was altered making it a prohibited weapon.

Police say the man and woman do not have firearm licences and in March 2023, the man was bound by a prohibition order, prohibiting him from possessing any firearms or ammunition for life.

He was located on Tuesday, April 29 on Duncan St. in Wallaceburg.

Police say the 39-year-old man from Chatham-Kent is facing a list of charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, tampering with a serial number and two counts of careless storage of a firearm.

A 40-year-old woman from Chatham-Kent remains at large.