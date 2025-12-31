It's been a busy month at border crossings in Windsor.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says there were seven incidents at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel between December 7 and December 15.

According to CBSA, two firearms were seized, along with six magazines, 21 rounds of ammunition, a firearm silencer, two canisters of pepper spray, and a switchblade.

Officers also seized 21 rounds of illegal ammunition.

CBSA says penalties ranged from $500 to $1,500, and all seizures except for one were from U.S. residents.

One seizure was from a Canadian resident, and that investigation continues.