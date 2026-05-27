Firearms, drugs, and cash seized in Harrow raid

Ontario Provincial Police seize firearms, drugs and cash after a two-day raid in Harrow, May 2026.

A significant bust in Harrow after Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at a home on Erie View Avenue.

Provincial police say officers executed warrants on May 20 and May 21 and located five firearms, ammunition, cash, and suspected drugs.

According to police, the total value of the stolen property exceeds $145,000.

The search warrants were executed by members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), OPP Urban Search and Rescue, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive Response Team (UCERT), the Essex County OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), and the OPP Canine Unit Vinny and his handler.

The OPP says Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) loaned a backscatter (handheld x-ray machine) to assist with the search.

No other details have been released.

Police say the investigation continues with possible future charges.