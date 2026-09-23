Firearms and weapons seized at the three border crossings between Windsor and Detroit

A busy week for officers with the Canada Border Services Agency in preventing weapons from entering the country at the border crossings in Southern Ontario, including between Windsor and Detroit.

Over the course of seven days, between September 7 and 14, CBSA officers seized 13 illegally imported firearms, 13 magazines, and 7 prohibited weapons-all undeclared-from travellers attempting to enter Canada.

Nine of the seizures took place at the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the Ambassador Bridge, and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The list of cases includes the seizure of a prohibited firearm, a magazine, and 13 rounds of ammunition from a United States resident on September 7 at the tunnel. The traveller was arrested under the Customs Act and paid a penalty of $1,500.

On September 9, officers at the Gordie Howe International Bridge port of entry seized a prohibited firearm, two magazines, and 45 rounds of ammunition from a United States resident. The traveller was arrested under the Customs Act and paid a penalty of $2,000.

Along with firearms seized in other cases, CBSA officers also seized knives, brass knuckles, and pepper spray.