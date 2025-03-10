Two U.S. travellers have been fined after a seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says on February 27, officers seized four firearms, four magazines, 47 bottles of alcohol and a variety of cannabis products.

According to CBSA, the travellers were entering Canada with a trailer and declared a single firearm.

During a secondary search, officers discovered the unopened bottles of alcohol, cannabis products, three undeclared firearms, magazines and amo.

They were arrested and paid a $5,000 fine.

CBSA says both travellers were returned to the U.S.