Firearm seized after Windsor police arrest man for impaired driving

A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Windsor Police officers arrested him for impaired driving and seized a loaded firearm from inside a vehicle.

Shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, officers responded to the 4300 block of Walker Road to check on the well-being of a motorist.

Someone reported there was a man in the driver’s seat, and he appeared to be unresponsive.

Once on the scene, officers found a man slumped over the centre console and saw open alcohol and items consistent with drug use inside the vehicle.

After waking the man, officers noted clear signs of impairment and arrested him for impaired driving.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of a loaded semi-automatic handgun, magazines, and 9 mm ammunition.

A 30-year-old LaSalle man is charged with operation while impaired by a drug, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, careless storage of a firearm, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm.

The suspect was also issued a Provincial Offences Notice under the Liquor Licence and Control Act for having care and control of a vehicle containing an unsealed container of liquor.