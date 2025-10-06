Windsor Fire and Rescue Services (WFRS) is marking National Fire Prevention Week across Canada.

The initiative runs from October 5th to the 11th and the theme this year is "Charge into Fire Safety: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home."

Lithium ion batteries are rechargeable and if used incorrectly or damaged, can heat up, start a fire, or even explode.

Chief Jamie Waffle says proper charging cords need to be used instead of cheap replacements. "We're suggesting that people look for the stamp of a recognized test lab, either UL or CFA approved. That you are charging with the proper charging cords, if you fray or break a cord, go back to the manufacturer and get a proper cord. These things all contribute to lithium ion batteries overheating."

Waffle adds cell phones should not be left charging on a flammable surface. "Charging your device on a hard surface, it's not unusual for people to fall asleep, have their phones on their bed or under the pillow or on a couch. Those can cause a fire, there's different heating capacity to that. Don't overcharge your device. When it's charged, the suggestion is that you unplug it so it doesn't continue to heat up."

Chief Waffle will kick off the fire prevention campaign at the Essex-Windsor Solid Waste Authority's Fibre Recycling Building Monday at 10 a.m.

WFRS says most fatal fires occur in homes that do not have working smoke alarms and by law, a working smoke alarm must be installed on every story and outside all sleeping areas in every home in Ontario.

Smoke alarms should be tested every month, and batteries should be changed at least once a year. Smoke alarms should be replaced after 10 years of use.

-with files from AM800's Live and Local with Kyle Horner