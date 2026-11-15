Fire on Marentette Avenue displaces two, causes $250,000 damage

Windsor Fire investigators on scene at a home in the 1100 block of Marentette Avenue on Saturday Nov. 14, 2026. (Source: Windsor Fire and Rescue Services)

Two people have been displaced following a fire at a home in the 1100 block of Marentette Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. for an upgraded structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the rear of the home and quickly extinguished a fire on a rear deck.

According to Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Smith, neighbours alerted one of the home’s occupants to the fire. Fire crews conducted primary searches of the residence and confirmed everyone was safely out of the building.

Following an investigation, the fire’s origin was determined to be on the rear deck. Smith said the suspected cause is the ignition of nearby combustible materials by discarded smoking materials.

Damage is estimated at $250,000.

No injuries were reported.