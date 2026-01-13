Damage is pegged at $400,000 after a house fire in West Windsor.

The fire broke out just before midnight in the 900-block of Broadway Street.

In a social media post, Windsor fire says the structure is unsafe to enter, and investigators are unable to conduct an origin and cause investigation.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Smith says the structure was occupied, but no one was inside when crews arrived.

No injuries are reported, and it's unknown how many people are displaced at this time.