Damage is pegged at $400,000 after a house fire in West Windsor.
The fire broke out just before midnight in the 900-block of Broadway Street.
In a social media post, Windsor fire says the structure is unsafe to enter, and investigators are unable to conduct an origin and cause investigation.
Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Smith says the structure was occupied, but no one was inside when crews arrived.
No injuries are reported, and it's unknown how many people are displaced at this time.
Update-900 Bk Broadway St. fire: Unable to conduct an origin & cause investigation at the fire that occurred early this morning. Structure is unsafe to enter. Structure that was occupied. No injuries reported, $400k in damages, number of people displaced is unknown right now.*JS pic.twitter.com/0wiEv9CsvX— Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) January 13, 2026