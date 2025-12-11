A fire in the Walkerville area is being investigated.

The blaze occurred in the 1700 block of Benjamin Avenue shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

30 firefighters attended the scene, and crews battled the fire on all levels and the basement of a two-storey mixed residential and commercial structure. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire but remained on scene in an offensive strategy.

The fire was reported to have started in an attached garage at the back of the structure.

Over $40,000 in damages are being reported. Light smoke damage was reported in the residential unit and the attached restaurant.

Six people have been displaced.

One person with chest pain was treated on scene by EMS.

The investigation to determine the origin and cause of the fire remains ongoing.