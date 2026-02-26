Two people were sent to hospital Wednesday afternoon after a fire near downtown Windsor.

Windsor fire crews were called to the 1300 block of Ouellette Avenue around 2 p.m. for an upgraded fire.

Chief fire prevention officer John Smith says multiple emergency vehicles attended the scene.

He said an occupant used a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived, allowing for a quick extinguishment of the remaining fire on a couch.

Smith says the fire was caused by hot oil from cooking, and it extended to a couch.

Two people were sent to hospital with injuries.

Fire officials have not released a damage estimate.