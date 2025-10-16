Officials say a fire the forced the evacuation of an elementary school in East Windsor was intentionally set.

Crews were called around 11 a.m. Thursday to William G. Davis Public School at 2855 Rivard Avenue, not far from Grand Boulevard, for a report of a fire.

Fire officials say it originated in a second-floor washroom and that a school employee used a fire extinguisher on the fire, but it wasn't enough, and fire crews had to extinguish the remaining flames.

Damage is estimated at $100,000, mostly due to smoke damage that spread inside the school.

A suspect was taken into police custody before being released to their parent/guardian.

The school has been evacuated, and the students have been bused to W.F. Herman Academy.

School board officials ask that parents pick up their children at the high school on Bernard Road at the normal dismissal time of 2:40 p.m.