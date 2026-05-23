Fire crews tackle blaze at home on Windsor Avenue

Fire crews are seen at a home in the 1100 block of Windsor Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on May 22, 2024. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

An investigation is underway after a fire at a single family home on Windsor Avenue Friday night.

According to social media posts from Windsor Fire & Rescue, crews attended a two-storey single family home in the 1100-block of Windsor Avenue.

Twenty-four firefighters were on scene to tackle the fire, including Windsor police and EMS services.

A search of the building was clear, with crews saying the fire started in the basement.

In an update from shortly before 9 p.m., Windsor fire said the blaze had been extinguished.

No injuries were reported, however three adults and two dogs were displaced.

Damage is estimated at $100,000.

An investigator is attending to determine origin and cause of the fire with the assistance of Windsor police.