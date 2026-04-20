A fire at Ground Effects in Windsor is out.

Windsor Fire posted on social media Monday morning around 8:30 about an upgraded structure fire in the 2700 block of St. Etienne Blvd.

About 40 firefighters attended the scene along with Windsor police, Essex-Windsor EMS, and Enbridge.

Chief fire prevention officer John Smith says a rooftop unit was on fire and natural gas was isolated to the unit.

He says light smoke was coming from the unit and crews applied water.

The fire was deemed out about 10 minutes after the fire was upgraded.

Smith says the fire did not spread to the building and ventilation was required for some very light smoke.