A fire at the WFCU Centre has forced the city to relocate ice rentals from the AM800 CKLW community rink to the main bowl.

In a release, the city says a preliminary assessment shows considerable damage to the roof above the AM800 community rink, making the rink out of service.

As AM800 news reported on Monday, a roof fire at the east end complex on McHugh Street caused $1-million in damage to multiple solar panels and roofing material.

The fire broke out just after 10 a.m.

The building was evacuated and power to the building was cut off.

The fire caused a polling station to relocate from the centre to St. Joseph's Catholic High School and programming was cancelled for the reminder of the day.

The city says all other scheduled programming at the centre resumed at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure the safety of all users of the facility.