Fire at former Nemak Plant under investigation

Firefighters respond to an industrial fire in the 4600 block of G N Booth Drive in Windsor, Ont., May 21, 2026.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified following a fire at the former Nemak plant in Windsor.

Windsor fire crews responded to the call Thursday morning in the 4600-block of GN Booth Drive near Ojibway Parkway.

Chief fire prevention officer John Smith says the fire is out and an investigator has been called in to determine the cause.

He says the fire appears to be the result of construction inside the plant.

“Early reports are from a wielding torch; it caught material below a cutting area, and that material ignited,” he says.

Smith says the building was evacuated.

“We do have one person transported for smoke inhalation; we have one being assessed right now with EMS, and we do have one person that was treated and released,” says Smith.

He says it was difficult for firefighters to get to the spot of the fire.

“They’re going to bring some machinery in to peel back; it was storage of used plastics and old plastic material,” he says.

Smith says at this time, a damage estimate has not been determined.

He says there was no production happening at the plant, just a construction crew inside.