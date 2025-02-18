An investigation is underway into what's being called a 'suspicious fire' at a commercial building in south-central Windsor.

Just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 17, emergency responders were called to a report of an active fire at a former auto repair shop in the 600 block of Tecumseh Road East, between Howard Avenue and Marentette Avenue.

The incident resulted in no reported injuries, but the building sustained extensive damage.

Police say a gasoline can was located at the scene.

The Windsor Police Arson Unit is treating the fire as suspicious, and investigators are urging residents and business owners in the immediate area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage, specifically between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m., for video evidence that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.