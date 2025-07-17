An investigator is looking for the cause of a structure fire on Ottawa Street in Windsor Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 1200-block around 5 a.m.

Flames were seen at the back of the Canada Salvage building that has apartments above.

Update 1200 BLK of Ottawa St: Fire investigator attending with WPS investigator to determine origin and cause of the morning fire. Structural engineer also on scene to evaluate damage. No injuries report at this time. More details to follow.*JS — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) July 17, 2025

There was also a gasline break in the area.

No injuries are reported.

Ottawa Street remains closed between Langlois and Hall.