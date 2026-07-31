Finger bit in convenience store theft in Windsor

Police in Windsor are trying to identify this woman after a theft at a local convenience store.

A convenience store employee had one of her fingers bitten following a theft and altercation earlier this week in Windsor.

City police say officers responded to a panic alarm at a business in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street East shortly before 7 a.m. on Tuesday, July 28.

Investigators say a woman entered the store, placed an item into her backpack, and tried to leave without paying.

Police say when a store employee tried to stop her, a struggle ensued and continued outside the business.

According to police, the suspect scratched the employee and bit her finger before fleeing the area with the stolen item.

The suspect is described as white with short blonde hair.

Police say at the time of the incident the woman was wearing a grey and black long-sleeved shirt, black tights, pink flip flops, and carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.