One person has been fined after a drug seizure at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

On April 7, Canada Border Services Agency officers at the tunnel seized 26.5 g of cocaine and 14.5 g of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.

The individuals were issued a penalty of $660 and returned to the United States.

When asked why no charge were laid, a CBSA spokesperson tells AM800 News via e-mail that "The CBSA must look at each event based on the unique circumstances of the specific case they are examining."

Under the Privacy Act, information regarding the identity of the subjects was not released.